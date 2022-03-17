RRR: SS Rajamouli Announces Multi-City Tour With Ram Charan and Jr NTR; Check Full Schedule Here

RRR is one of the most awaited movies. While the mega-film will hit the theatres on March 25, SS Rajamouli has now announced a multi-city promotional tour across the country. On Thursday, the makers of the movie launched an interesting video on the social media announcing the beginning of their tour. From Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkatta and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from 18th to 22nd March.

For the unversed, RRR is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. These two roles are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn among others.

Recently, SS Rajamouli talked about Ram Charan and Jr NTR for casting for RRR and mentioned that their acting skills were perfectly fit for the roles. “Their stardom, personalities, and acting abilities made them the right fit for the parts. The most significant aspect is the camaraderie and friendship they have. They had known each other before RRR. Ramaraju appears calm throughout the flick. Charan has the same personality," he said.

RRR has been postponed several times and will now be released on March 25 in 6,000 theatres. The movie was supposed to hit the big screen on January 7 but it was then postponed due to the sudden spike in coronavirus cases. The makers issued a statement just two days ahead of the scheduled released and announced its postponement. “Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement. We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema, and at the right time, WE WILL," the statement read.

While the film will now be released on March 25, its Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions will be available on ZEE5. It will also be streamed on Netflix too in Hindi, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish, and Spanish.

