RRR: SS Rajamouli Gets Best Director Award At NYFCC, Video of Crowd Cheering For Him Goes Viral

Ever since its release, RRR has been getting an overwhelming response from everyone around the world. It has been grabbing award after award. Now, SS Rajamouli has added another award to the list as he has been honoured as the best director at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022. In a video that has now surfaced online, SS Rajamouli can be seen receiving the award as the audience cheers for him.

Accepting the award, Rajamouli thanked the jury and the audience for showering love on his film. He also recalled scanning the faces of the audience during his film’s release. “It was pure joy of awe, like what in the hell we just witnessed. That is what I want my audiences to feel," he said. The filmmaker also thanked his family for being his constant support.

Advertisement

Meawhile, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will also be attending the Golden Globe awards which will be held in Los Angeles on January 11, 2023. While RRR has been nominated for Best Foreign Film, its song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song. Meanwhile, a special screening of RRR will also be held in the United States on January 9 as part of the Beyond Fest. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani will attend this screening as well.

RRR has also been eyeing Oscars 2023. The film’s song Naatu Naatu has been shortlisted in the best song category. Even though RRR was not a part of India’s official entry for the Oscars but was separately submitted under the ‘For your consideration’ campaign for 14 categories.

Released in March 2022, RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR. The film is set in the 1920s when India was under British rule. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles. Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that RRR 2 is also in development. SS Rajamouli confirmed the same and said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story."

Read all the Latest Movies News here