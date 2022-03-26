Jr NTR Reacts to Tiff Rumours With Ram Charan: 'There've Been 35 Years of Rivalry Between Families'

Two of the biggest superstars of the South Indian film industry, Jr NTR and Ram Charan have been brought together by director SS Rajamouli in his magnum opus, RRR. The periodic drama features the actors playing characters of two freedom fighters who from being best friends go on to become enemies and then friends again.

While Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s on-screen equation will be seen going through many ups and downs through the course of the film, their real-life equation has also been a talking point for many years. Both the actors come from film backgrounds and were said to have a long-standing rivalry but where do they stand after this film.

Speaking to film critic Anupama Chopra during the promotion of RRR, Jr NTR shed some light on the rivalry and bonding with Ram Charan. The actor accepted his rivalry with Ram Charan but added it was very positive as they were also good friends. “Two actors, coming from different families. I don’t know if I should say this or not, but there (have been) 30-35 odd years of rivalry between the families and today we’re doing this film. We are rivals, but we are friends too. So our rivalry is very positive," Jr NTR was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The actor also hopes that RRR will also bring back the trend of big stars coming together for a film. Jr NTR added that big stars coming together was a positive sign for the business of films and RRR will reignite the trend of multi starrers in cinemas.

He further emphasised the need of creating one big film industry in India where actors from various parts of the country can come together and work in a film without the barriers of region and language.

Meanwhile, RRR opened to a thunderous response from audiences across the country upon its release on March 25. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on January 7, however, was postponed at the last minute due to restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.