RRR Star Jr NTR Trolled for 'Fake' American Accent on Golden Globes Red Carpet; Video Goes Viral

SS Rajamouli’s epic action drama flick RRR has hogged all the spotlight at the Golden Globes 2023. The film that has established its dominance over the world with numerous awards and accolades has added another feather to its cap with the song ‘Naatu Naatu’ winning the Best Original song at the esteemed award show. While the cast and crew of RRR is reveling in the success, NTR Jr, one of the leading faces from the film is making all the headlines but for different reasons altogether.

As observed by the netizens earlier, NTR Jr has taken a liking to speaking in an American accent. Since there are a flurry of videos going around on social media platforms, his fans and admirers seemed to be conflicted over this new facet of their favourite superstar. For instance, in one of the latest clips that has surfaced, NTR Jr can be seen giving an interview along with his director SS Rajamouli about the ‘Naatu Naatu" song and what actually conspired behind the scenes to dish out such an iconic song.

Reacting to his accent, one of the Twitter users wrote, “NTR Jr’s accent is good. He’s speaking in a way that would be understood by Western media. Wouldn’t we celebrate a foreigner speaking an Indian language? So why not accept this as him adapting to the accent of the country that he’s in? Nothing wrong with it!" Another one wrote, “NTR Jr at the #GoldenGlobes with his mind numbingly fake American accent and validation hungry attitude is such a huge disappointment. 🙄 Cringeeee ultra pro max! #RRR" Someone also tweeted out, “Only Indians think that it’s embarrassing. #NTRJr has every right to speak in whichever accent he wants and feels comfortable."

Earlier this week, Gulshan Devaiah had spoken out in favour of Jr. NTR after some users of social media criticised his accent on the Golden Globes red carpet. Talking about the Naatu Naatu song at the red carpet of the awards, Jr NTR had said, “We thought, taking Rajamouli’s track record into consideration, we definitely thought we had a winner. But this was something more than a winner in Japan and today, America… come on, you don’t expect this to happen." However, several individuals pointed out that the actor’s accent sounded “fake".

Coming out in support of Jr NTR, actor Gulshan Devaiah, in a tweet, had said that the internet was being harsh on the RRR star. “I think NTR’s accent is firstly not as bad as people are making it out to be, secondly it’s a calculated PR strategy. Take it easy..let him try to spread his wings & fly. It’s good for Indian cinema if he breaks through the Hollywood global market. We all stand to gain from it," Devaiah tweeted.

He had also responded to a Twitter user saying, “I think if NTR jr lived in the US, he’d sound exactly like how he sounded now because that’s how HE would speak as a first gen immigrant. We all have relatives with even worse accents who’ve been living in the US for decades & yet we think we’re experts on accents".

Naatu Naatu left popular names like Taylor Swift, Alexandre Desplat, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna, whose songs were also nominated for the category. Rajamouli’s RRR was also nominated for Best Non-English Language Film. However, it failed to make the cut and Santiago Mitre’s Argentina, 1985 won the award.

