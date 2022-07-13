RRR Star Ram Charan Gets Praises From Hollywood Director-Writer: 'Would Love To Write a Movie For Him'

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR is one of the biggest masterpieces to emerge out of Indian cinema this year. Its been months since its release yet director SS Rajamouli’s vision and storytelling and the performance of the lead actors, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, continue to win fans and admirers all over the world.

Recently, acclaimed Hollywood director-writer Aaron Stewart Ahn, known for Mandy (2018) and The Witcher: Blood Origin (2022) took to Twitter to express his wish to write a movie for Ram Charan. He also mentioned that Ram Charan must work in international projects as the lead. “Would love to write a movie for a movie star like Ram Charan, just to work with such a great actor and cinematic presence. But if he works in international productions he must be the lead! Hollywood usually doesn’t get that. I’m here for more great Indian movies," the tweet read.

But this is hardly the first time that RRR has caught the attention of Hollywood big-wigs. Earlier this month the writer of Hollywood blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Dune, Jon Spaihts also took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the film. Sharing a poster of the film, Jon had written, “Holy hell, RRR. Has any movie ever packed more movie into a movie? What a ride. Still thinking about it a couple days later."

The film also became an instant favourite for C.Robert Cargill, screenwriter for Doctor Strange, who shared his reaction after watching the film on Twitter. “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week," had written.

The epic action-drama that opened in cinemas on March 25, earned over Rs 1200 crores at the box office worldwide.

