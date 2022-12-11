RRR Star Ram Charan Roped In For Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2? Here's What We Know

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa was a phenomenon that not only took the South industry by surprise but even had everyone at the edge of their seats in the Hindi belt as well with its massy storyline and blockbuster songs. Now the eager fans can’t hold their excitement for the sequel to drop. As the hype is building up for Pushpa 2, there are several reports floating around that Ram Charan of RRR fame is going to play a cameo in Allu Arjun’s mass flick.

According to reports, the cast and crew of Pushpa have finally returned from Russia after the grand premiere of their magnum opus and are going to kickstart the shooting for Pushpa 2. Filmmaker Sukumar is determined to make the sequel on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors.

As per an ETV Bharat report, in order to entertain the audience to the max, Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Although the makers haven’t made any official announcements as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about the RRR star sharing screen space with Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama that was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office. In October this year, Allu Arjun also talked about how Pushpa: The Rise was celebrated by everyone across the country.

“I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory. We are so glad that we could serve the country with entertainment in these tough times," he said while accepting the CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 Award in New Delhi.

