RRR Star Ram Charan Didn't Shoot for Rajamouli Film for '3 Months' Due to THIS Shocking Reason

RRR star Ram Charan, whose blockbuster film bagged an award for its song Naatu Naatu at the 80th Golden Globes, revealed that he had a second degree ligament tear before he shot for the popular foot-tapping number.

During an interaction with Gold Derby, the actor shared his experience filming the song which the team shot in Ukraine for 12 consequent days. “Talking about it, my knees still wobble. I had an injury on the set, off the camera. I had a ligament tear, and my ACL tore. It was a second-degree tear. I was off the set for three months. I was doing rehab, getting ready, and right after I came back, we went straight to Ukraine to shoot the ‘Naatu Naatu’ song. I was scared to death whether I could pull it off," said the actor who played the role of a cop, Alluri Sitarama Raju in RRR.

The actor earlier revealed how he took almost six days of rehearsals to bring electrifying energy to Naatu Naatu. Ram Charan also revealed that both, he and Jr NTR lost around 3 Kgs each while working on the song.

“It took 6 full days of work to rehearsals and practice. I pretty much lost 4 kgs and Tarak lost 2-3 kgs. My knees still wobble when I talk about that song. Tarak and I have our unique abilities and style. The choreography was not tough because we have done tougher ones, it was the script that was demanded. It was two bodies that had to look like one. The synergies and thoughts that we are alike had to be put out well. It was two bodies, one soul. We had to synchronise every single frame, every single step. It was not Ram Charan style or Tarak style, it was Rajamouli style. We kept going on a loop like a marathon," the Telugu superstar said in a podcast with Next Big Picture.

Naatu Naatu has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards, and Ram Charan has said that if the film wins the Oscar, he and Jr NTR will probably dance on stage as well. The Telugu track Naatu Naatu is composed by veteran music director MM Keeravani and sung by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

