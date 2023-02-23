RRR Star Ram Charan Takes Over New York, Calls SS Rajamouli 'Steven Spielberg of India'

Superstar and RRR star Ram Charan touched down in the US a couple of weeks before Oscars 2023. The actor, along with Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, is expected to attend the Oscars 2023 as RRR’s Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song. Ahead of the ceremony, Ram Charan made his way to the sets of Good Morning America 3 where he was greeted by excited fans and spoke about RRR.

Dressed in an impressive black outfit, Ram greeted fans gathered outside the sets and sat down with the hosts of the show to talk about RRR. The actor said, “I think it’s one of the finest writings of my director, Rajamouli. He is known as the Steven Speilberg of India, everybody calls him that, and I hope that he’s going to make his way to the global cinema very soon with the next film."

The Telugu superstar also spoke about Naatu Naatu’s competitors in the Best Song category. While he praised Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Top Gun: Maverick’s songs, he said that Naatu Naatu “is a tribute to Indian cinema." “It’s not just RRR, I think it’s Indian cinema and Indian technicians that are being honoured. And just when we thought we’ve achieved everything and we want to move to the next project, man, the West just showed us that it’s just the beginning." He also spoke about preparing for fatherhood. It was also revealed that RRR is re-releasing in the US on March 3.

Ram Charan has received praise for his performance from stars in the West. Recently, Avatar director James Cameron also said he was impressed with Ram’s character. The filmmaker enjoyed watching Ram’s character play out and praised his performance.

