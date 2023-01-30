The news of Ram Charan’s political entry has been on social media for a long time. According to sources, RRR star Ram Charan has given the green signal for his political journey with his uncle Pawan Kalyan and now he has also started working for it.

Pawan Kalyan is making efforts to bring the Jana Sena party to power and Ram Charan is likely to join hands with his uncle as part of this attempt.

According to the latest reports, Pawan Kalyan said that he didn’t know how much of the news was true. But if Ram Charan enters the party, it will be highlighted, he reportedly said.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in two back-to-movies last year. Ram Charan and NTR Jr’s RRR was a huge hit. The S.S. Rajamouli’s film grossed ₹1,200–1,258 crore worldwide and became the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second-highest Telugu film worldwide. While his second film Acharaya alongside Chiranjeevi opened with negative reviews and did not do well at the box office.

However, he will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi language action drama film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in a cameo role. The film stars Salman Khan in the lead role along with Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, and Jagapathi Babu in the supporting roles. The film is scheduled to release on April 21, coinciding with Eid.

Apart from this, he also has RC15 directed by S. Shankar in his pipeline. The story of the film is given by Karthik Subbaraj and bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations. The film also stars Kira Advani as the female lead. While the music is composed by S, Thaman, and the cinematography is handled by Tirru and R. Rathnavelu. However the makers have not finalized the release date yet.

