RRR Success Party: Karan Johar Calls SS Rajamouli 'True Genius,' Says His Film Is 'Too Good to Be True'

RRR (Rise, Roar, Revolt) is another big blockbuster from SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. Even in the second week, the film has managed to keep a steady graph at the ticket window. On one hand, the Hindi dubbed version crossed the 250 crore mark, RRR’s overall collections are nearing Rs 1000 crores globally- making the film second best after Baahubali - The Conclusion. While the film continues to rake in big bucks, Rajamouli has got the success party started. The entire RRR team, along with some renowned names of Bollywood, celebrated the success of the film earlier this week. Filmmaker Karan Johar, also attended the bash in Mumbai, was all praise for Rajamouli.

Calling the director a “true genius" and “visionary", Karan told Bombay Times that Rajamouli has the imagination of a genius child and, the ability to go out and execute those imaginations like a true visionary. Highlighting the aplomb factor in the Baahubali series, Karan said, “When I first saw Baahubali, I thought I had never seen something like that on the silver screen of Indian cinema. Then I saw ‘Baahubali 2’ and I thought ‘Oh my God! How do you up that?" He added that ‘RRR’ is “too good to be true."

Kjo asserted that Rajamouli is a “maverick filmmaker" and one has to come to terms with the fact that this kind of talent is real and it can exist. According to him, he is the biggest filmmaker that India has probably ever seen, hence people must applaud him and his team for consistently upping the bar of Indian cinema. “The standards are set by Rajamouli and we aspire to be students of that kind of cinema. We can try and execute what he has given to cinema on a platter," he added.

