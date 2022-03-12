RRR Team Locks Pre-Release Event Date Ahead of Global Release. Details Inside

The stage is set for RRR’s spectacular pre-release event. The film is scheduled for a global theatrical release on March 25. The makers of RRR are currently concentrating on the big pre-release event, which will take place on the 20th of this month.

As per reports, a grand promotional event will be organised in Chikballapur, Bengaluru. The site is exactly on the borderline between Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to reports, the producers have assembled a large team for the pre-release gala, which will include the majority of the film’s technicians and actors. There will also be a few performances and other promotional engagements for the pre-release event.

Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan are expected to make powerful addresses at the event, one of the final promotional events before the film’s premiere on the 25th of this month.

Advertisement

Rajamouli, on the other hand, is preparing insane promotions in Telugu states- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. RRR will also have a major event in Hyderabad very soon. RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt’ is without a doubt one of the most anticipated pan-Indian films.

RRR’s visual magnificence promises to showcase the mythical lives of Indian rebels Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem. The multilingual magnum epic is getting ready for a global release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

RRR is going to be a star-studded film. Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson are among the ensemble cast in ‘RRR.’ M.M. Keeravani composed the soundtrack for this forthcoming fictitious drama. The film, produced by DVV Danayya’s DVV Entertainments, has a whopping budget of Rs 350 to Rs 400 crore. Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will make their Telugu film debut with RRR.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.