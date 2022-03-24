RRR Team Takes Part in Green India Challenge in Hyderabad

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan participated in the Green India Challenge in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli. The trio is touring the country to promote their upcoming film RRR. Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted saplings along with the RRR team and thanked them for participating in the Green India Challenge despite their busy schedules.

Taking up the Green India challenge, director SS Rajamouli said that he and the RRR team will engage in the greenery enhancement programme whenever possible. He also mentioned that earlier the Baahubali team had also participated in the Green India Challenge.

Jr NTR said that everyone should be conscious of environmental changes. He went on to say that everyone should educate themselves on the need of promoting greenery and work to safeguard the environment.

Ram Charan stated that he had previously participated in the Green India Challenge and that the idea of planting seedlings had piqued his interest. Before the release of RRR, the actor expressed his joy at participating in a plantation drive.

RRR team also praised MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar for instilling a spirit of expanding greenery across the country with the purpose of social good.

At the event, Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar also spoke about films. He said that he believes that cinema is a powerful medium. Karunakar Reddy, Raghav S, and other Green India Challenge co-founders also attended the occasion.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR is set to hit the theatres tomorrow. RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead role with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhat making cameo appearances.

The film also has Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran in supporting roles. RRR is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores. The film was set to hit theatres on July 30, 2020, but was repeatedly postponed due to production issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

