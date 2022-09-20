RRR, The Kashmir Files Being Considered As India's Official Entry At Oscars 2023: Report

The Oscar buzz has officially begun. The 95th Academy Awards is slated to take place in March 2023. However, it has been revealed that jury members of the Film Federation of India have already begun looking at the movies that could be submitted from India for Oscar consideration. Two of the films include SS Rajamouli’s RRR and Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files.

The update was shared by trade analyst Ramesh Bala on Twitter. “Since September 16th, Film Federation of India jury members are watching Indian movies for #Oscars Indian official entry.. An announcement is expected October 1st week or before.. #RRR , #TheKashmirFiles and #Shyamsingharoy are some of the movies under consideration.."

RRR has also caught the attention of the West with Variety recently mentioning the film in its Oscar predictions list. The international publication has predicted that SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus could get nominated in three categories — Best International Feature, Best Original Song (Dosti), and Best Actor. Ram Charan and Jr NTR also got a mention in the Oscars prediction list.

Besides the mention, RRR has also been winning stars in the West. Several filmmakers including James Gunn, Russo Brothers and Baby Driver helmer Edgar Wright.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files was among the critically acclaimed films and also performed well at the box office. The film depicts the story of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits. It is written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in key roles.

The film received praises from audiences for not shying away from depicting the horrors of the valley. The film also received much support from several state governments. The film was made tax-free in several states.

Meanwhile, the Oscars 2023 nominations will be announced on January 24, 2023. The ceremony is slated to take place on March 12.

