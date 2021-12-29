RRR to Get Postponed Due to Rise in Covid Cases? SS Rajamouli Makes Big Announcement

Despite a spike in Covid cases and civil restrictions being reimposed, director SS Rajamouli has decided not to postpone the release of his magnum opus ‘RRR’ which is scheduled to release on January 7. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news saying that the release date of RRR remains unshakeable.

RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, is set in the 1920s and it is a fictitious story based on legendary freedom fighters Alluri Seetharamaraju and Komaram Bheem.

Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… BREAKING NEWS… ‘RRR’ VERY MUCH ON 7 JAN 2022… SS RAJAMOULI OFFICIAL STATEMENT TO ME… No postponement. #SSRajamouli #JrNTR #RamCharan #RRR #RRRMovie #RRRPreReleaseEvent #RoarOfRRRInKerala". (sic)

With civil restrictions slowly being reintroduced and cinema halls being shut down in the national capital Delhi under the yellow alert, film industry seems to be under threat once again with many producers reconsidering the release of their films across cinemas. The makers of Shahid Kapoor-starrer cricket drama ‘Jersey’ have already postponed the film’s release.

The news of Jersey being delayed for the fourth time comes just three days before its countrywide release in theatres on December 31.

“In view of the current circumstances and new covid guidelines, we have decided to postpone the theatrical release of our film ‘Jersey’. We have received immense love from you all so far and want to thank you all for everything. Until then everyone please stay safe and healthy, and wishing you all the best for the new year ahead!! Team Jersey!!" the producers said in a statement.

