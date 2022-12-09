RRR To Kantaram, 5 Most-Searched South Films On Google In 2022

In 2022, the Indian film industry experienced many ups and downs. From unexpected hits to big-budget flops, 2022 demonstrated that audiences no longer care about star power and that only engaging, high-quality content will entice them to the theatre.

Furthermore, South Indian films appear to be outpacing Bollywood in terms of both box office receipts and critical acclaim. Here is a list of south films that made it to the list of top 5 movies that have been most searched on google.

Kannada cinema had a fantastic year in 2022. With a global box office haul of 1,250 crores, K.G.F: Chapter 2 surpassed all expectations to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. K.G.F: Chapter 2 continues Rocky’s story from K.G.F: Chapter 1, in which he faces new adversaries after becoming the boss of Kolar Gold Fields.

RRR was created by SS Rajamouli and the film managed to provide an even more thrilling experience. RRR takes place in the British Raj and revolves around the friendship of a fearless revolutionary and a British officer who decide to fight for freedom together. RRR is the most expensive Indian film ever made and the second-highest-grossing movie of 2022.

Kantara is a Kannada mythological film that swept the country in 2022. Kantara, which was released in late 2022, grossed 400 crores in a few months and on a budget of 15 crores. Rishab Shetty wrote, directed, and starred in Kantara.

Pushpa: The Rise was released in late 2021 but remained popular throughout 2022. The story is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and follows Pushpa, a labourer, as he rises through the criminal underworld. Pushpa: The Rise was a box office hit, and a sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, is in the works.

Vikram is a Tamil-language action thriller that became an unexpected box-office success in 2022. Agent Vikram leads a black-ops squad that investigates a masked group of serial killers and a drug syndicate in Chennai. Vikram earned between 420 and 500 crores worldwide.

