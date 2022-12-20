RRR To KGF, Films That Performed Well In 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, let us discuss the films that have topped the list of the most popular films. Despite South films dominating with strong stories and scripts, The Kashmir Files, a Bollywood film, continued to garner headlines throughout the year. In addition to its controversy, the film won over audiences’ hearts by depicting the harsh reality of the Kashmiri Pandits’ circumstances. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer RRR won the top spot in IMDb’s list of the top popular Indian films of 2022. The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher and KGF 2 starring Yash came in second and third, respectively.

RRR is a Tamil film directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. It recently received two Golden Globe nominations, one for Best Foreign Film and the other for Best Original Song (Naatu Naatu). RRR, which was released in theatres in March, grossed more than Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. The film’s Hindi version debuted on Netflix on May 20 and quickly became the most-watched Indian film on the platform worldwide.

Sita Ramam, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur, was released in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam before being released in Hindi. Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also starring Rashmika Mandana, demonstrates how humanity is more important than conflict, boundaries, and religion.

After its release, The Kashmir Files sparked national debate. Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar star in the film, which depicts the tragic flight of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Vivek Agnihotri’s film, which he also directed, grossed approximately Rs 252 crore in India and nearly Rs 340 billion worldwide.

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus had a massive cast and will soon be followed by a sequel. The film stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayam Ravi, Sobhuta Dhulipala, and many others, and is based on a series of novels by Kalki.

Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma all play important roles in Sashi Kiran Tikka’s film Major, in which Sobhita Dhulipala also appears. The film is a biographical drama about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan’s incredible journey. It did well at the box office and received positive reviews.

In K.G.F: Chapter 2, a sequel to the 2018 film K.G.F: Chapter 1, Rocky is feared in the bloody Kolar Gold Fields. While the government regards him as a threat to law and order, his allies regard him as a hero. Rocky must face threats from all sides if he is to remain uncontested. He is a hero and a rescuer to the people of Narachi. The film also starred Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in addition to Yash.

