RRR Trailer Launch: Jr NTR Calls Ajay Devgn His 'Guru', Wanted to Copy His Phool Aur Kaante Bike Stunt

The trailer of filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s RRR, one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema, was launched on Thursday amidst a lot of fanfare. At the trailer launch, fans of Jr. NTR whistled and chanted ‘Jai NTR’ inside the auditorium as they welcomed their favourite superstar. While Ram Charan wasn’t present for the launch due to a family commitment, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt who are also a part of the film were also present.

Set in the 1920s, RRR, which is made at an estimated budget of Rs 350 crore, is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Talking about working with Rajamouli, NTR said that it was a magical experience. “Rajamouli is a great sculptor. I call him jakana ever since I met him a few years ago. When such a trailer comes out, we desire this kind of response, and hence today is a big day for me," he said.

The film marks the Telugu superstar’s foray into Hindi cinema. The actor feels RRR is a perfect start for him. “Rajamouli has quenched my thirst to do something new. An actor should never be comfortable, and Rajamouli tickles that in me, he always has something different to offer, something to get out of my comfort zone. Being a part of RRR has opened up many doors for me," he said.

The South superstar also shared his experience of working with Devgn, someone who he has grown up watching. “I have grown up watching Ajay Devgn films. So when I worked with him it was like working with a guru. We don’t have any scenes together but I used to visit him on set and sit with him, I cherished it a lot. I remember seeing his action shot in Phool Aur Kaante where he comes standing on two bikes. I remember I wanted to emulate him and my mother would tell me not do even try because such things happen only in films. He is such a fine gentleman, and every minute I shared with him, I cherish those moments."

