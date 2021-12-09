RRR Trailer Launch: Ram Charan and Jr NTR Wow Fans with Their Mind-blowing Body Transformations

Set in the 1920s, SS Rajamouli’s highly-anticipated magnum opus RRR draws inspiration from the lives of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. Rajamouli, who is known for his historical dramas, seeks to paint a fictional tale outside the sphere of the revolutionary duo’s contributions in leading rebellions against oppression.

RRR explores a brief fictitious timeline where the lives of the two real-life heroes perhaps overlapped. The film boasts a stellar cast with Jr NTR and Ram Charan given the key responsibility of bringing the characters to life. Jr NTR’s role is signified by the element, water and Ram Charan’s part role is characterized by fire.

Just a few days ago, the makers of the film released new posters of Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju and Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem. A jaw-dropping, fierce look is flaunted by both the stars, both holding their own.

Speaking of Ram Charan, his ripped physique may not come as a surprise as he has long been associated with fitness. However, the overall impact of him in the skin of his character is undeniable. The South star, who has earlier worked with Rajamouli in the blockbuster Magadheera, looks menacing as he roars in the poster, bare-chested. From archery to horse riding, the actor has taken disciplined training to convince his fans as Alluri.

When it comes to Tarak aka Jr NTR, the physical transformation is certainly eye-catching. The actor outdid himself as he turns on beast mode with a buffed-up figure.

For someone like Jr NTR, who does not have a reputation for having the quintessential ‘filmi’ body, he is truly marvelous in RRR. Not long ago, on his show, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu Jr NTR recalled being body shamed. He got candid about his weight issues, revealing when he was called ugly by people. Now, he clearly has left those days way behind him with his grit, power and determination. The results of which are very much evident in his fiercely wild look for RRR.

Both Jr NTR and Ram Charan have garnered plaudits for their screen chemistry, especially after their catchy dance number Naatu Naatu went crazy viral.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody, among others. The big-budget period action drama is set for a theatrical release on January 7, 2022.

