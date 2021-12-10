RRR Trailer Launch: Why Ram Charan Couldn't Make it to The Big Event

Besides director Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were also present at the trailer launch.The trailer of SS Rajamouli’s RRR was finally released on Thursday, and it has received a thunderous response from the audience. The film’s entire star cast, barring one member, was in Mumbai when the trailer was launched.

Actor Ram Charan, one of the two male leads in the film, was not present there. Jr NTR was seen at Mumbai airport as all the other actors waved at the paparazzi.

Besides director Rajamouli, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn were also present, but everyone was surprised that Ram Charan was missing from the event. A source close to the actor told Hyderabad Times that he did not want to miss the trailer launch but had to because of a wedding in his family. Only a few days ago, pictures of Ram Charan and his wife from a wedding came out.

As per the information, the actor’s sister-in-law got married on Wednesday and that’s why Ram couldn’t make it to the trailer launch. Ram’s video of dancing at the wedding is going viral on social media.

The 3-minute trailer of RRR gives glimpses of what looks like a fascinating saga set in British India. This trailer has made the audience even more excited about the film, which premieres on January 7 in the entire country.

The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

