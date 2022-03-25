RRR: Where You Can Watch SS Rajamouli Film, Ticket Booking and Price, Runtime, Cast

RRR - Rise, Roar, Revolt is just a day away from its mega release and the craze is at its peak. After all, the much-anticipated action drama is helmed by SS Rajamouli, whose name has become synonymous with box office juggernauts. Not just this, but the magnum opus has brought together the two box office rivals and superstars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR together on the big screen. However, the makers have taken the excitement of fans to a whole new level by casting Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles.

The much-awaited movie, which is made with a whopping budget of Rs. 300 crores, is a period drama set in the pre-independence era and promises to deliver the visual grandeur to fans, by depicting the fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The upcoming mega film, which explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle, will witness the global grand release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi tomorrow.

For those who don’t know, the coronavirus pandemic postponed the release of RRR multiple times. The film, which is all set to tear apart the big screens from March 25, was earlier slated to release on July 30, 2020. Later, the makers postponed it to January 7, 2021. Fans are expected to celebrate the film in theatres, which shouldn’t come as a surprise because we have already witnessed such celebrations, including dance and bursting crackers in the theatres, at the time of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa.

All who are curious to know the schedules of the SS Rajamouli directorial, you must know that authorities have given the green signal to screen five shows for the first ten days, from 7 am to 1 am. But ahead of its release, the government permitted a surge in the ticket prices in Telangana for the film. In addition, the government has agreed to fix the special ticket prices just for ten days from RRR’s release date, after that normal ticket prices will come into force. So, hurry up and book your tickets on BookMyShow or PayTM for any theatre and cinema halls near you. To mark the big release, Amazon Pay is also offering a cashback in your amazon wallet, if you booked your tickets through the same.

The film, whose duration is 187 minutes, is backed by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, Jayantilal Gada (PEN), and owns the theatrical distribution rights across north India, along with the worldwide electronic rights for all languages.

RRR star cast includes:

T. Rama Rao Jr. is essaying Komaram Bheem

Ram Charan as Alluri Sitarama Raju

Alia Bhatt is playing Sita

Ajay Devgn

Olivia Morris

Samuthirakani Pandiyaraj

Alison Doody

Ray Stevenson

Shriya Saran as Sarojini

MM Keeravani is the music director of the upcoming actioner. If you are unable to watch the film in theatre then you can also download SS Rajamouli’s action drama film from YouTube or other paid subscriptions of OTT platforms like Amazon, Hotstar, and Netflix after the makers’ announcement. Fans won’t be able to watch the film online until the makers make the announcement.

