RRR Writer V. Vijayendra Prasad to Pen Film and Series on RSS

Telugu scriptwriter V. Vijayendra Prasad has announced that he will write a story for a film and web series on RSS (Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh). At an event organised at KVSR Siddhartha College of Pharmaceutical Sciences on Tuesday, Vijayendra said that a few years ago, he had a different opinion about RSS but it changed after he visited the organisation’s main branch in Kanpur.

Vijayendra Prasad was invited as a chief guest to the launch of The Hindutva Paradigm, written by RSS National Federation member Ram Madhav. The RRR writer said that RSS members never boasted about the good work they did. Vijayendra said that he prepared a story on RSS and met its Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat. According to Vijayendra, Mohan Bhagwat was immensely happy after listening to this news.

According to reports, this untitled film will explore the origins and achievements of RSS. Reportedly, this film will also glorify the founders Dr KB Hedgewar, MS Golwalkar, Veer Savarkar, K Sudharshan and Mohan Bhagwat.

Reportedly, a mammoth amount of approximately Rs 100 crores will be spent on making this film. Bharatiya Janata Party will be associated with this project’s funding. Many Telugu, Tamil and Hindi actors have been approached for this film. Rumour is rife that Akshay Kumar has also been approached for the project. Vijayendra’s son S.S. Rajamouli will not be associated with this movie.

Apart from this film, Vijayendra is associated with writing other projects as well. He has penned the film Chatrapathi directed by V.V Vinayak

He has also penned the movie Pehlu directed by S.S. Kanchi.

In addition to these films, Vijayendra has written the film SSMB 29 as well. This film is directed by S.S. Rajamouli.

Vijayendra is also the writer behind the movie Sita the Incarnation directed by Alaukik Desai.

Apart from these films, Vijayendra has written for movies like Rise Roar Revolt, Aparajitha Ayodhya and others.

