RRR's Grant Pre-release Event to Have Karnataka CM as Chief Guest. Other Guests on List

With the release date of SS Rajamouli magnum opus RRR fast approaching, the film crew is preparing to organise India’s largest pre-release event on March 19. The pre-release event of Jr. NTR and Ram Charan-starrer will be held at Agalagurki, Chikkaballapur in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, this mega event, organised by Kvn Production, will have Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai as chief guest. In addition, the event will also have Shivarajkumar, MLA of Chikkaballapur constituency, Health Minister Dr Sudhakar, and Kannada Star Shivaraj Kumar. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna are also likely to come along with them.

From the RRR team, SS Rajamouli, the lead actors Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and music director MM Keeravani will be present at the event. Among others, many celebrated Telugu and Kannada stars are expected to attend the event.

Meanwhile, as part of pre-release promotion activities, the makers of the big-budget film have recently unveiled a celebration anthem titled Etthara Jenda. Composed by MM Keeravani and penned by Rama Jogayya Shastri, the track is sung by Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravani, Sahithi Chaganti, and Harika Narayan.

The song has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages and has been getting a massive reception by garnering over 15 million views in all languages so far.

Set to hit theatres on March 25, the Rajamouli magnum opus is set in the pre-Independence era in the 1920s.

The fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju played by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem played by Jr NTR — is set in the background of the 1920s. The SS Rajamouli directorial is backed by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainments.

With RRR, Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn will mark their Telugu film debut. Among others, the film also stars Olivia Morris, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles. The film will be released in the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

