RRR's Naatu Naatu Makes History At Golden Globes; Kartik Aaryan Sports Gamcha In New Shehzada Poster

Indian film RRR made history as Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song at Golden Globe Awards 2023. The award marked the film’s first win at the awards show. The award was announced by Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and as soon as she announced that Naatu Naatu won, SS Rajamouli cheered for the win and he was soon joined by Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Following the victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and congratulated team RRR. Among others, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan also congratulated Rajamouli and his team.

On Wednesday, Kartik took to his social media handle and shared a new poster of his upcoming movie Shehzada. In the poster, the actor was looking super cool and full of swag in his blue shirt. He also sported a Gamcha on his head and was seen riding a scooter with a cigarette in his mouth. In the caption of his post, the actor revealed that Shehzada trailer will be released tomorrow i.e January 12. “#Shehzada Aa Raha Hai 👑 Trailer out Tomorrow 🔥," he wrote. Shehzada will hit theatres on February 10, 2023.

Hours after pictures of Rakhi Sawant and her beau Adil Hussain’s court marriage surfaced online, the Bigg Boss fame revealed that the two actually tied the knot in July last year. In a recent interview, Rakhi revealed that she and Adil had a ‘nikah ceremony’ on July 2, 2022. She further mentioned that it was Adil who decided not to disclose their marriage because it might make it ‘difficult to find a suitor for his sister’. In the same interview, Rakhi also claimed that her marriage with Ritesh was ‘not legal’.

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan attended the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 at Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida. The actor, who is the brand ambassador of the automaker Hyundai, was spotted at the company’s pavilion at the event. King Khan won the audiences over with his iconic open-arm pose as he sang Tujhe Dekha Toh from his 1995 blockbuster Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The actor was spotted wearing a white shirt, black jacket, and matching slacks. Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Noida and the Auto Expo comes just a day after he launched the trailer of his upcoming action thriller film Pathaan.

A court in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail application of actor Sheezan Khan, who was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide in co-star Tunisha Sharma’s death case. Additional sessions court judge RD Deshpande adjourned the hearing till January 13, when Khan’s bail plea is likely to be decided. Opposing Khan’s bail plea, advocate Tarun Sharma, appearing for the Sharma family, claimed that Tunisha was not depressed and Sheezan’s family was giving her the wrong medicine.

