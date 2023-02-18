Director RS Vimal of Ennu Ninte Moideen fame is all set to produce another film titled Shashiyum Shakundhalayum. In 2020, he produced his first movie Chethi Mandharam Thulasi.

Directed by Bichal Muhammed, Shashiyum Shakundhalayum stars Shaheen Sideeque and Ashwin Kumar as lead actors. The other cast of the film includes RS Vimal himself, along with Binoy, Balaji, Bichal, Neha Salam, Rasna Pavithran and Sindhu Varma.

The film is backed by RS Vimal, Salam Thanikat and Neha Salam under the banner of Amy Films. Now, the makers have shared an official motion poster of the film. However, the official release of the film is yet to be confirmed. Check out the poster here

Soon after the motion poster of the film was released, several users commented on the video appreciating the poster. One user wrote, “Waiting for this movie," while another user commented, “Well done Neha… All the best". A third user also wrote, “All the best guys," and others filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Besides this, the first look poster of the film was also released. The poster featured the cast of the upcoming Malayalam film. Take a look

The music for the film Shashiyum Shakundhalayum has been composed jointly by KP and Prakash Alex. While the background score has been done by KP, the cinematography has been handled by Vishnu, and Vinayan MJ handled the editing department of the film.

On the work front, RS Vimal is best known for Ennu Ninte Moideen and Chethi Mandaram Thulasi. He has a few projects in the pipeline including Mahavir Karna and Shashiyum Shakundhalayum.

RS Vimal produced his first film Chethi Mandaram Thulasi along with Dr Suresh Kumar Muttath and Niju Vimal starring Sunny Wayne in the lead under the banner RS Vimal Films.

He made his directorial debut with the 2015 Malayalam film Ennu Ninte Moideen. RS Vimal also received the Filmfare Award for Best Director- Malayalam for the film. On the other hand, Bichal Muhammed is known for the 2018 film Sreehalli.

