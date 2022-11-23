Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla Have Not Adopted a Baby Girl; Actress Opens Up About Starting a Family

Rubina Dilaik is a popular name on television who is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. Just a few days back the actress dropped an adorable video on social media in which she and Abhinav were seen celebrating a little girl’s birthday. The video had left netizens wondering if Rubina and Abhinav have adopted a princess. However, the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant has now clarified they were celebrating their close couple friend’s daughter’s birthday.

“Ivana is the daughter of our very close couple friend. She is adorable! We are her godparents and the video was posted for her birthday. Why are people assuming that we have adopted a child?" Rubina told E-Times.

Advertisement

The actress was also asked about starting a family with Abhinav Shukla when she shared that they are not planning anything as of now due to work commitments. “Would that be possible with the pace I have been running to studios and rehearsing for dance shows non-stop for Jhalak? It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work," she added.

Meanwhile, in July this year, Rubina lashed out at those targeting her husband Abhinav and their relationship. Back then, she said that she will unleash her ‘wrath and fury’ if anyone disrespects the love of her life. “I don’t give a ***** if you come and speak something to insinuate or disrespect my man, I will not tolerate that. Be it a person thrown out or walked out of the show, or a person that I was dealing with in the show, you come, and you are going to see the wrath and the fury. Even if you advance just one step towards my man," she told Bollywood Bubble.

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

Read all the Latest Movies News here