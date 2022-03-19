Rubina Dilaik Dances with Srishty Rode on Holi; Sharad Kelkar Imitates Samantha's Oo Antava Step

Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had organised a party to celebrate their first Holi with all their friends from the industry. The party saw several TV celebs turning up. The pictures of the celebs have been all over social media, but everyone was eager to see how the stars were enjoying themselves at the party. Now, Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani has shared inside videos from the party and these look super fun.

Some of the most loved couples in the TV industry were also a part of this celebration. In one of the videos shared by Viral, we can see Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik dancing with Abhinav Shukla. The two are engrossed in each other, and also pose together. Later, they are joined by Srishty Rode who plays with Rubina’s dupatta. Watch the video here:

Sharad Kelkar and his wife Keerti were also present at the party. Sharad even tried to imitate the Oo Antava hook step by lifting Keerti. They looked so much in love! Here’s the video:

However, many did not like the PDA that Sharad and Keerti engaged in. They were roasted in the comments section. While many wrote ‘kuch zyada ho gaya’ (it was a bit too much), some claimed that the cause might be ‘bhaang ka nasha’. In another video, we saw Srishty Rode dancing her heart out on Haaye Garmi song from Street Dancer 3D. Srishty danced like there’s no tomorrow and even tried to teach a step or two to actor Rohan Mehra. One can also spot Sharad Kelkar in the video. Check it out here:

Needless to say, this looks like a fun Holi party. Ankita and Vicky had planned to celebrate their first Holi after marriage in a grand style. With eased restrictions and less COVID infections, they decided to amp up the celebrations, with most stars from TV attending the bash. From Arti Singh and Kashmira Shah, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy, Rithvik Dhanjani and Krystle D’Souza, Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi and Bigg Boss 14’s adorable couple Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin, everyone was seen at the party.

