Rubina Dilaik Enjoys Vacation in her Hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Check Pics

Rubina Dilaik, who gained national fame after taking part in and winning Bigg Boss 14, has always managed to stay in the public eye ever since. Be it her fashion statements or travel vlogs with husband Abhinav Shukla, she has always enjoyed the attention of her fans and followers.

And now, she is at it again — this time, displaying her sync with nature. In her recent social media post, Rubina posted photos in some serene natural backgrounds that showed her enjoying a vacation in the hills.

The actor is enjoying a vacation in her hometown of Chaupal in Himachal Pradesh. She captioned the post “My village needs no filter" and we cannot agree more as the place is astoundingly beautiful. In a sophisticated black crop top and low-waist joggers, the Bigg Boss winner was seen on a casual stroll amid nature, exploring her home village.

She accessorised her look with black sunglasses, a sleek hairdo, and a cross-body bag. The post had 168,968 likes in less than 24 hours and an array of comments. Rubina’s sister Jyotika, who appears to have clicked the photos, hilariously demanded photo credits in the comment section.

Rubina is right now gearing up to perform some high-octane stunts for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actor was recently confirmed as the first contestant on the show, hosted by Rohit Shetty. The 12th season will be shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Confirming the news, Rubina said, “I have endured many obstacles in life that have made me stronger, and I am very motivated and excited to be on Khatron Ke Khiladi. I am confident that with Rohit Shetty sir’s guidance, I will be able to achieve more than I have set for myself. Much love to all my fans and I want them to support me in this new endeavour."

