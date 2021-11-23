Rubina Dilaik Has a Message for 'Fans' Trolling Her for Weight Gain: 'I'm Disappointed'

Bigg Boss 14 winner and popular television actress Rubina Dilaik is a fitness freak and it was quite evident during her stint in the reality show. However, earlier this year in May the actress contracted the novel coronavirus. Post her recovery, Rubina has put on weight due to which she is now receiving hate mails/messages.

Sharing a couple of sun-kissed photos, Rubina penned a long note to vent out how the "pseudo fans" are only admiring her because of her physical attributes and not for her talent and commitment towards work. The actress expressed that she was in shock as some people were relentlessly sending her hate mails and messages on her weight gain.

A dejected Rubina stated that the pseudo fans don’t see her worth unless she hires a PR or doesn’t tip paparazzi for spotting. The actress shared that people were threatening to leave fandoms just because she is fat now, doesn’t wear good clothes, and is not working hard to get big projects. Rubina wrote that she was disappointed that for some people, her physical appearance is far more important than her talent and commitment to my work. “But I have a good news for you all, it’s my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life,” she said.

Stating that she respects her fans, Rubina urged people, who have been raising questions on her weight and projects, to not call themselves her fan.

Take a look at the post:

After Rubina shared her post on social media, Bigg Boss 13 fame Himanshi Khurana showed her support in another Instagram post from her handle.

When Rubina contracted the COVID-19 virus, she regularly updated fans about her health. The actress was stationed at her parent’s place in Shimla and was quarantined there. Post recovery, Rubina had shared tips to keep oneelf sane during quarantine. She also urged people to not panic, instead utilise the time to focus on eating habits and yoga.

