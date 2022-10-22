Rubina Dilaik Injured While Practicing for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Suhana Khan Flaunts Saree Look on Diwali

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 contestant Rubina Dilaik was recently injured while rehearsing with her partner-choreographer Sanam Johar. The Big Boss 14 winner shared a snap of her injured neck and a video from her rehearsal. In the post, the actress showed the bandage that she has applied from her neck to her shoulder for her recovery. The next slide shows Rubina getting injured during the practice session for her act.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was recently clicked at Manish Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar’s Diwali parties and the videos from the same are going viral. The gorgeous starkid attended Bhumi’s party on Friday night and shared photos of her dressed in a beautiful saree designed by ace designer, Manish himself. She wore a beige shimmery saree with a strapless blouse and tied her hair in a neat pony.

Jacqueline Fernandez reached the Patiala House Court on Saturday for the hearing of her bail plea that was pending in the extortion case featuring alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The Bollywood actress was spotted wearing a white shirt and black pants, matching the lawyers’ colours, as she entered the court, wearing a face mask.

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia has never shied away from talking about body image issues she faced in the past. In a recent interview too, A Thursday actress talked about the same and revealed how she faced postpartum depression. She shared that she tried to put up a brave face for almost eight months before she realised that she should not be bothered about her body size.

The 16th season of Bigg Boss has already been creating ripples. Once again, fan wars have begun on social media and that bears a testament to the huge popularity that the latest season has garnered. In an exclusive chat with News18, actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Jariwala shares her thoughts on the ongoing season and admits that she isn’t quite impressed.

