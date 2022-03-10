Rubina Dilaik Opens Up On Being Fat Shamed, Reveals How Trolls Called Her 'Buddhi' or 'Bhains'

Television actress and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik enjoy a massive fan following. However, not every follower is a fan and therefore the actress also has to face trolls often. In a recent interview with ETimes, Rubina Dilaik opened up about being fat-shamed and revealed how trolls call her ‘buddhi’ (old) or ‘Bhains’ (buffalo).

“Why because there are so many people even my contemporaries who go through this body-shaming, fat-shaming. You gain one extra inch here and there and they start commenting “Arre buddhi Lagne lagi hai, charm chala gaya hai, look at the way she walks, arre bhains hogayi hai," she said.

Rubina Dilaik also talked about how with social media, people feel they have been given a free pass to comment whatever on anybody and added that with it, netizens have also become inconsiderate about other people’s feelings. “They write nasty things because social media has given them the freedom to go and comment whatever they want on anyone’s page. People are inconsiderate about others’ feelings. That time I feel there would be so many people who would be getting directly affected by such comments why not voice it. If the Almighty has given me that position where I can create an impact or turbulence why not?" Rubina said.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner also urged everyone to respect each others’ choices and to not cross the boundary. “People should know that respecting somebody’s choice of being how they want to should be there. There is no one to talk about it. If they talk about it, we on the other side should know how to handle it and not let them affect us. It is like a way of letting the trolls know that there is a boundary which they should not cross," she shared.

Rubina Dilaik also sent a stern warning to trolls attacking her family and said, “Mujhe life mein itna kuch bhi affect nahi karta jitna Abhinav’s state of mind. If something bothers him, if he’s not in a right state of mind that affects me the most, same with my parents, sisters. Then the Durga inside me takes charge and comes out and I decide ab ruko Tum sabko main bataati hoon. You mess with me it’s fine, you mess with my family, it’s going to be the worst thing you ever do."

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen in Wanderlust along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. The show streams on MX Player.

