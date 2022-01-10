Rubina Dilaik Reacts to Umar Riaz's Eviction, Recalls Husband Abhinav Shukla's 'Unfair' Elimination From BB14

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 saw the eviction of Umar Riaz. This decision was criticised by his loyal fans and followers, who trended the hashtag ‘Public Winner Umar Riaz’ even before the episode aired. His fans also flooded Twitter with posts calling out the makers for the “unfair" move. Now, Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, and her husband Abhinav Shukla, who was also a part of the 14th season of the controversial reality show, reacted to Umar’s eviction.

The celebrity couple was questioned by the paparazzi whether they feel Umar’s eviction was fair. While Rubina took a moment to think, Abhinav said that it is a show and someone is bound to get evicted. Rubina added that she hasn’t followed the show but Abhinav’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14 was unfair. She then said, “Bigg Boss is all about ‘janta’ and how people love us inside and how we project ourselves. Agar uske bina hun show se kisi contestant ko evict karte hai, so it is not justified I can say. I am merely speaking out of my experience when I realized it for him (sic)."

Abhinav Shukla’s eviction, too, was met with a lot of protest from his fans and followers, who had termed it as ‘unfair’. Actors Rashami Desai and Kamya Panjabi, too, had come out in his support back then.

Meanwhile, Umar Riaz has been evicted from the show for being physical with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal in a recent episode. The remaining contestants are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Pratik Sehajpal, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale.

