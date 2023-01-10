Rubina Dilaik Recalls Being Told She Couldn't Be The Lead Actor Because of Her 'Chubby Face'

Rubina Dilaik made her television debut with the 2008 show Chhoti Bahu and instantly became a household name. Following this, the actress starred in several other popular daily soaps including Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Punar Vivah among others. However, do you know that the actress was once told that she can never be a lead in her projects because of her ‘chubby and round face’?

In a recent interview, Rubina Dilaik revealed that same as she talked about the stereotypes she has broken in the showbiz industry. “In these years, I have broken many stereotypes that people had about me as a person and as an actor. I broke the stereotype of being chote shehar ki ladki hai, sirf rone dhone wale characters hi kar payegi. Initially when I joined the industry, people thought I couldn’t be the main lead because I had a chubby and round face. I managed to change that by bagging lead roles," she told E-times.

The Bigg Boss 14 winner further added, “By doing shows like Jeannie and Juju, Saas Bina Sasural and Shakti, I broke another thought that actresses on TV can only play damsels in distress. Then I did Bigg Boss and later Khatronn Ke Khiladi and Jhalak Dikhlaa Ja. I have always challenged myself over these years and chosen to do things that are unusual and unexpected."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik was recently seen in the celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, which was won by Gunjan Sinha.

Talking about her personal life, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla. Recently, the reports of the couple expecting their first child together made headlines. Later, the actress dismissed all such reports when she also shared that she and Abhinav are not planning to start a family as of now due to work commitments. “It has been extremely hectic for the past few months, so there is no time to think of a baby right now. And we are not planning to start a family in the near future. As of now, I am only focussing on good work," she said.

Read all the Latest Movies News here