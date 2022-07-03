Rubina Dilaik Says People Will See Her ‘Wrath and Fury’ If They Target Husband Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had opened up about the problems in their relationship and their marriage in front of all on National TV. In fact, they had admitted being a part of Bigg Boss to give their marriage one last chance. Things worked out at the end, and they realized their love for one another. However, there seems to be people who want to create distance between the couple. Now, in a recent interview, Rubina has threatened those targeting her husband Abhinav and their relationship, and said that she will unleash her ‘wrath and fury’ if anyone disrespects him.

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Rubina recalled how people tried to widen the gap between her and Abhinav when they were a part of Bigg Boss. She added, “I was very mindful, and if I’m opening up about a very intimate side of my relationship on national TV, I would be bashed, judgements would be thrown on me, not everybody would understand. Apart from friends and family, nobody will understand."

She further said, “Amidst that, people started taking undue advantage of it. That was when I decided that this is our personal thing, which I’ve taken the responsibility of speaking about on national TV… I don’t give a ***** if you come and speak something to insinuate or disrespect my man, I will not tolerate that. Be it a person thrown out or walked out of the show, or a person that I was dealing with in the show, you come, and you are going to see the wrath and the fury. Even if you advance just one step towards my man…"

Rubina is currently a part of the adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khilad 12. She has already performed some daredevil stunts and her fans are eagerly waiting to see how she has been nailing the tasks on the show.

