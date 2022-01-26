Rubina Dilaik Says She And Abhinav Shukla Have Overcome Trouble in Marriage; Are They Planning Baby?

Problems in Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s marriage made headlines during their stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. In one of the tasks, the Shakti actor said Abhinav and her were contemplating divorce before signing the Colors TV’s reality show. But, the two came closer during their Bigg Boss journey, and now they are going ‘stronger’ as a couple.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018. They became the fan-favourite couple on Bigg Boss. Calling Abhinav the sort of ‘down-to-earth’ man that one rarely comes across in life, Rubina told RJ Siddharth Kannan in an interview that they now have a ‘great understanding’. Although, she made it clear that they aren’t planning to have children just yet. Rubina also admitted in the interview that she can be ‘overwhelming’ to deal with at times that “I start crying because of my own behaviour."

“Now, of course, I am better at it. But it’s often happened that I’ve tried explaining myself, but I was so emotional about it, but I cried before I could say anything. I was so embarrassed, that I couldn’t even project myself. Sometimes, when I’m angry, I cry first and then feel the anger," she added.

After her stint in Bigg Boss, Rubina returned on the screen for a brief period with Shakti- Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. She and Abhinav also travelled to a few locations, including a trip to Himachal Pradesh and to the Maldives. They shared pictures from their trips on Instagram.

