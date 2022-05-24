Rubina Dilaik Says She Experienced Failure in ‘70% of Her Life’: 'Those Were Emotional Journeys But…’

Rubina Dilaik is set to make her OTT debut for the upcoming web film ‘Ardh’. The movie sees the actress essaying the role of Rajpal Yadav’s wife. In her recent interview for the movie with TellyChakkar, the Chotti Bahu actress opened up about the struggles she has been through. She said that she has experienced failure in almost 70% of her life. The actress went on to add that those were some important phases of her life

The actress also spoke about her experience of working with Rajpal Yadav in Ardh. She said that Rajpal has been a part of the industry for 25 years and called him a legend. While speaking about the Bhool Bhaulaiyaa actor, she shared that she was a little nervous when she met Rajpal for the first time but he made her comfortable. She went on to say that he did not make her feel like an outsider. She also said that it was a great experience collaborating with him.

Apart from Rajpal Yadav and Rubina Dilaik, Ardh also stars Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in key roles. The film is Produced by Pal Music and Films, and is written and directed by Palash Muchhal. It will stream on ZEE5 from June 10.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time, the actress had opened up about her personal life. Earlier, in a past interview with Pinkvilla, she had opened up about cheating. “I would not say cheated (in love), but yes I have had my heartbreaks. It’s a long painful story, but I have overcome it and emerged even more stronger," she had said.

“I have gotten to introduce myself to this virtual world of social media which is so powerful. I have kind of experienced that first hand after coming out of Bigg Boss house and realizing that this is humongous. How the avenues for me have changed immediately after stepping out of the Bigg Boss house. So all the struggles and all the turmoils inside the house were worth bearing," added Rubina.

