Rucha Inamdar: I Was Offered Similar Roles for 1.5 Years After Criminal Justice, But It Takes Guts to Say No

Actor Rucha Inamdar is particular about the roles or projects she chooses. The Criminal Justice (2019) actor is clear that every character she portrays or every story she tells has to have women who are different personalities all together. “Right from my feature films to short films to web shows, every character is different from the other. That’s because, I became an actor to live varied experiences. As Rucha, I have a certain lifestyle and set number of experiences based on my surroundings and relationships. So, as an actor I get to understand, sympathise, emphasise and sometimes suffer too through these characters. I want to be able to experience life as much as I can."

So, when she played Avni Sharma in Criminal Justice, she put on 9kg and also made changes to her mannerisms and behaviour. “I believe when you portray a character with utmost honesty, people tend to believe that you are the same in real life. I got offered similar roles for a year and a half. It takes a lot of guts to say no to similar work. But you have to be patient and wait. Because otherwise what new am I offering? The characters have to be challenging and beyond me."

Rucha is currently shooting for a feature film where she plays a cop, a South Indian web show and also the second season for The Great Indian Murder. Recently she shared the trailer of her film Not Today, which talks about suicide prevention and is directed by author and director Aditya Kriplani. She plays a 24-year-old, Aliah Rupawala, a Bohri Muslim, who joins a suicide prevention counselling centre. “When I read about Aliah’s character I could relate to why she would go out of her way to help a stranger because I would personally do that. I had to tap into her emotional quotient and turmoil because fortunately in real life I have been blessed with great relationships around me. So that was hard. However, having had lost a friend to suicide I could connect on that aspect too."

On working with director Aditya Kriplani, the actor shares that it was a great collaboration. “The best thing he did as a director was that he understood my strengths as an actor and played on it. I am too transparent as an actor and surrender to the character immediately. So, any input he gave me would show on my face and he made sure he gave me the right impulses. And, when you watch the film, you will realise that it is not a performance. It is very real. And that is what actually speaks to the audience, the character’s vulnerability and truthfulness. He gave me the space to develop and live Aliah as authentically as it would be."

