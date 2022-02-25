Ruchira Jadhav Posts 'Will You Marry me?' on Instagram. Then Deletes, Clarifies Why

When it comes to a charming and happy-go-lucky girl, actor Ruchira Jadhav tops the list. She never fails to impress fans with her positive and determined attitude. Ruchira’s film Luck Down Be Positive premiered recently. Besides the film, what caught the attention of Ruchira’s fans was a post, which has now been deleted. So what exactly was the post about?

In this post, Ruchira had written, “Will you marry me?" Fans expressed their surprise at the post. Many speculated that the post was a part of her upcoming film’s promotion. Before these speculations snowballed into something really big, Ruchira deleted the post and gave clarifications for it.

She cleared the air, saying that she deleted the earlier post because it was a dare. Ruchira wrote that she had been in the middle of promotions and this post was part of a fun segment. The actor apologised for the inconvenience caused to her fans. Ruchira ended her post by writing that fans will get to see the video soon. Ruchira is busy with the promotion of Luck Down Be Positive.

She also shared a post with the cast of Luck Down Be Positive on her Instagram story. In another story, Ruchira shared the poster of this film released now.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ruchira_rj/2780804621194355478/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/ruchira_rj/2781228395769160810/

The film guarantees a fun-filled ride. It shows a newly married couple Vasu and Sapna and the hilarious situations they were caught amid the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ruchira will be seen playing the role of Naina in the film.

Ruchira became popular playing the role of Nupur Soman in Tuzyavachun Karmena. Besides, Ruchira, Abhijeet Amkar, Sai Gharpure, Vignesh Joshi were also on the show.

She was also a part of the 2018 Marathi film Love Lafde. Besides these two projects, Ruchira was also seen in a music video titled Changli Khelalis Tu-Break up Anthem.

