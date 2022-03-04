Rudra: The Edge of Darkness Review: Ajay Devgn’s OTT Debut is a Decent Crime-Thriller

Rudra: The Edge of Darkness

Director: Rajesh Mapuskar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Atul Kulkarni, Esha Deol, Ashwini Kalsekar, Tarun Gahlot

Ajay Devgn’s OTT debut with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is a series that will push you to the edge of your seats in almost every episode. Directed by Rajesh Mapuskar, the series is an official remake of British crime series titled Luther, where Idris Elba plays the eponymous role. However, one major change that anyone who has seen Luther will find is that Idris was a loud and unpredictable person, but Ajay here is much more calm and composed in his scenes. Though back as a cop on screen, he is not the same as he is in the Singham series or Gangajal.

The 6-episode series takes us through 3 major heinous crimes, and how Ajay and his team manages to catch hold of the criminals. However, the series starts with a mystery murder of Aliyah Choksi (Raashii Khanna’s) parents. And there begins the chemistry between Raashii and Ajay, which continues till the last episode of season 1. There is a sexual tension between both and through his controlled direction and storytelling skills, Rajesh has managed to keep the audience guessing as to what exactly is going to happen to Aliyah in the next season.

The series surely revolves around the main character Rudra played by Ajay, but the character in itself has multiple layers to it. Rudra is having a difficult time at his office and is always been asked to have a control over himself at work. On personal front, he is having issues with his wife Shaila Durrani essayed by Esha Deol. Rudra is a person who is vulnerable on his personal front and there are scenes that demanded Ajay to be a little rough and loud while expressing his frustrations on the personal front, but you just cannot see Ajay being someone like that and it surely reflects on screen when you are left unimpressed by the actor’s performance.

Coming to Esha Deol, it might have been a chance to get back to acting, but she has once again failed to impress. Somehow, it feels like a misfit and right from dialogue delivery, to emotions, to even just a stance, Esha is far from being remembered for this role. Besides Esha, the supporting cast of Atul Kulkarni, Ashwini Kalsekar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Tarun Gahlot have all managed to impress and compliments the story and the lead characters in every way possible.

One of the note-worthy performances is delivered by KC Shankar, who plays the role of Siddheshwar Kumar, an artist who brutally murders people and is known to start a bondage cult. The brutal murders and his acting as a blood drinking psychopath surely sends chills down your spine. Besides, Milind Gunaji as Yashwant Nikose and Vikram Singh Chauhan as Ashok Nikose, have also done a fair job to complete the series. Overall, season 1 of Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is something that will stay with you for a while and will make you want to watch the second season.

