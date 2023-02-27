Actress Rukmini Vasanth, who is best known for her performances in Tamil and Telugu films, gained a lot of popularity in recent years. Rukmini Vasanth’s internet craze is a testament to her popularity and the growing influence of social media in the entertainment industry. Her ability to engage with her fans and followers through social media has helped her build a strong fan base, and she is poised to become one of the leading actresses in Tamil and Telugu cinema in the years to come.

Talking about her latest post, the actress shared a picture of herself in a dark purple sheer saree. In the picture, she was seen facing away from the camera giving an intense look. Rukmini simply captioned the post with three rose petal emojis.

Advertisement

As soon as she shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post a user wrote, “Cosmic beauty!," while another commented, “Our future Kannada industry sensational actress." One of the fans wrote, “Looks like an astral projection."

Advertisement

A few days earlier, Rukmini posted a series of pictures of herself depicting “sunrise, sunset, and portraits taken by a 5-year-old". In the first sunrise picture, she can be seen sitting on a mat and enjoying her breakfast with a cup in her hand. The following beautiful sunset picture features the actress in a red long sweater paired with trousers and tied a black stall around her neck. Rukmini was happily posing for the camera.

Advertisement

The last picture was quite a blur as she mentioned it as a portrait in the same outfit and the background as the second picture. “Sunrise, sunset and portraits taken by a 5-year-old," she wrote for the caption.

Advertisement

The actress is super active on social media, especially on Instagram, where she has a large fanbase. She regularly posts pictures and videos of herself, which showcase her style, and fashion sense, and also updates her fans about her work and future projects. Her Instagram profile is filled with pictures of herself in stylish outfits, along with inspirational quotes and messages.

Rukmini Vasanth, the Birbal heroine, has garnered attention for her exciting lineup of projects, including Saptha Sagaradaache Yello by Rakshit Shetty and directed by Hemanth M Rao, Banadarayalli by Ganesh-Preetham Gubbi, and Bagheera with Sriimurali directed by Dr Suri.

According to recent reports, she has been approached for a new project directed by Santhosh Ananddram, featuring Yuvarajkumar in his debut and produced by Hombale Films. It is said that Rukmini has had preliminary discussions with the director and production house, who are interested in casting her opposite Yuvarajkumar. Official confirmation of her involvement in the film is still pending. If all goes well, this would be her second collaboration with Hombale Films following Bagheera.

Read all the Latest Movies News here