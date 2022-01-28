Rumoured BF Arslan Goni's Cute Comment on Sussanne Khan's Mirror Selfie Leaves Her Blushing

Interior designer Sussanne Khan shared her Friday work mode look with her Instagram followers today and it seems her alleged beau and actor had something to say about that. Sussanne shared a mirror selfie on Friday where she showed her outfit for the day. The interior designer wore ripped denim wide pants along with a black tank top and a camo print sleeveless jacket on top. Sussanne completed her look with a pair of white and grey sneakers and a backpack hanging off her left shoulder as she posed in front of the mirror with her smartphone.

The picture also provided a glimpse of the house decor maintained by Sussanne. The interior designer shared the picture on Instagram and mentioned some elements present in the picture in the caption, “the Rhino, the dollhouse, Max and me." Sussanne’s followers and friends shared their reactions to the picture. Some described the look as “stunning," while others complimented the dollhouse showpiece in the background. As one user wrote, “Lovely. Dollhouse is so cute." Bollywood actress and jewellery designer Neelam Kothari Soni also commented with a fire emoticon under Sussanne’s latest Instagram post. However, actor Arslan Goni, who is allegedly Sussanne’s boyfriend, commented with just a word that read, “girl." In her reply, Sussanne dropped a series of blushing emojis.

Arslan, who happens to be the cousin of former Bigg Boss contestant Aly Goni, and Sussanne, who is the former wife of actor Hrithik Roshan, have been spotted together on numerous occasions. Their public appearances led to media speculations of them being in a relationship. Arslan was even spotted at Sussanne’s birthday celebrations in Goa last year. The two returned from Goa together and were spotted at the airport as well.

It should be noted that Arslan has denied the relationship rumours between him and Sussanne. Speaking to ETimes in December 2021, Arslan said, “Social media banter is a regular thing. It was just a birthday get-together with friends. Everyone can attend their friends’ birthday parties, right? People will always speculate and we know how to deal with it… by not paying heed. Sussanne and I are very good friends. I met her at a common friend’s house. We just hit it off instantly. We hang out together with other friends. She is a very nice human being."

