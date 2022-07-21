Rumoured Couple Aditi Rai Hydari And Siddharth Spotted In Mumbai Together

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are rumoured to be dating each other. While they are yet to make their relationship official, they were recently spotted in Mumbai together. Aditi Rao Hydari stepped out of a salon and Siddharth followed.

While Aditi Rao Hydari posed for the paparazzi, Siddharth asked them not to click their photos together. Several pics and video of the duo have gone viral on the web. When the paparazzi tried to click Siddharth’s photos, he got angry and said, “Main bahut decently ek baar bataunga, mere ko yeh sab jamta nahi hai, main bahar gaon ka hoon. Is taraf ajaiyye. Aap yaha waale logo ka lo, chalo. Agli baar se itne tameez se nahi bolunga." Loosely translated as “I’ll tell very decently once that I don’t like all these, I’m not from here. Come to this side. You click pictures of people who are from here. Next time I won’t speak so politely."

Reportedly, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth fell in love with each other on the sets of their film Maha Samundram, which was shot last year. They are often spotted together. They also attended Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s wedding in Chandigarh. They have neither denied nor accepted their relationship.

In April, Siddharth celebrated his birthday and Aditi Rao Hydari wished him with a special note. She wrote, “Happy birthday my pixie boy. To always chasing dreams and unicorns! Always be magic, mad and full of laughter. Always be you. Thank you for the unending laughter and adventures! You better know how loved you are Mmmmmmmmmmmwah."

Siddharth had also called Aditi “pixie" while wishing her on her birthday. In October, the actor wished Aditi and wrote, “Happy happy birthday pixie princess @aditiraohydari. Keep on dancing. Keep on laughing."

