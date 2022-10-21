Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Twin in Black, Pose for Pics, Paparazzi Says 'Hit Jodi'

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are making headlines since the actress appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 after Karan Johar hinted that there is something brewing between them. At Kriti Sanon’s Diwali party, there was a photo of them chatting in the background which further fuelled the rumours. Now, the rumoured couple were seen posing together at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash last night.

In the video shared by paparazzi Manav Manglani, Aditya can be seen entering the party and posing for the shutterbugs when they tell him that Ananya is also around. Aditya looks dapper in a black kurta while Ananya, too, twins with him in black ethnic wear. As Ananya and Aditya pose for photos, the paparazzi scream, ‘Jodi hit hain’. The duo then walks inside together.

One of the fans wrote in the comment section, “They look amazing together" while another one wrote, “Annie natural beauty"

Meanwhile, another picture of Aditya and Ananya surfaced online, fuelling the rumours. The picture was shared by Neha Dhupia on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, Neha was seen posing with Angad Bedi and Kriti Sanon. The trio was clicking a selfie but it was Ananya and Aditya in the background that caught fan attention. The actors were seen distant from other guests at the party and chatting into the night.

Back in July, it is reported that both the actors have a mutual affinity towards each other and this is a very recent development in the lives of the two. However, there is always a possibility that the two had been keeping it extremely private earlier and the news slowly is seeing the light of day, according to ETimes. To top it off, Ananya confessed on Koffee With Karan 7 that she finds Aditya ‘hot’.

