Rumoured Couple Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Back From Dubai After Celebrating New Year Together

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who had flown to Dubai to celebrate the New Year with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, have now returned to India. Cameras went clickety-click as soon as paps spotted the celebs at Mumbai airport arrival. They appeared to be conversing briefly with one another in a video that was posted by a paparazzo account on social media.

Kiara was spotted wearing a light pink top, white pants and golden shoes with her hair neatly pulled up in a bun. She also carried a white bag which completed her casual and chilled-out travel look. She walked along with Sidharth Malhotra, who was dressed in a solid black t-shirt, black track pants, a white jacket and a backpack.

In Dubai, Kiara and Sidharth celebrated the New Year alongside Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar. Manish posted a photo of himself with Kiara and Sidharth from the New Year's party on his Instagram account, along with a message wishing everyone a good new year.

Sidharth and Kiara's appearances together at gatherings and parties speak volumes about their bond. According to speculations, the couple will tie the knot in February in a small gathering of their close friends and family. Reportedly, Jaisalmer Palace Hotel will host the royal wedding of the Shershaah actors. However, it is important to note that neither of them has confirmed the reports.

The year 2023 will be quite hectic for Kiara and Sidharth in terms of their work. Sidharth will begin the year with the January release of Mission Majnu alongside Rashmika Mandanna and will later co-star with Disha Patani in the film Yodha. He also has Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. Kiara was last spotted in Govinda Naam Mera that released last month and has two films lined up for this year, the first being RC 15 with Ram Charan directed by Shankar and the second being Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan.

