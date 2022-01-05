Rumoured Couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna Spent Time in Goa With Family? See Pics

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna who are rumoured to be dating rang in the new year in Goas together with the former’s family. Although they did not reveal anything directly, the pictures posted by them hints at them being together. On January 1, the actress shared a glimpse of the place she is vacationing Anand Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda shared a picture from the same location.

Take a look at the photos:

Some curious fans also pointed out that both Vijay and Rashmika have the same caption for their new year posts:

Previously, the rumoured love birds have starred in the movies Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, where they enthralled the audiences with their chemistry. They often support each other for their respective works.

Meanwhile, Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa: The Rise alongside Allu Arjun. She has a Bollywood film Goodbye in her kitty which also stars megastar, Amitabh Bachchan.

Vijay, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of his debut Bollywood film, Liger.

The makers of the film released a promo on December 31 in which Vijay is seen playing the role of a boxer with precision. As announced earlier, the makers dropped the video featuring the actor in a never seen before action avatar in his first big-budget pan-India project. The teaser is full of action scenes and gives a glimpse of the struggle of a slumdog of Mumbai becoming a champion in MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) sport.

