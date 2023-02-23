RUN BTS Comes to a Chaotic But Heartwarming End, Members Promise to Return 'Someday'

BTS fans were in for a chaotic yet emotional ride as the final episode of the iconic K-Pop boyband’s variety show, Run BTS, aired on their YouTube channel. The unwinding hour of sheer chaos and laughter had been airing since 2015. The show had continued for almost 2 decades despite taking breaks in between. From cooking challenges to outdoor adventures, it has given members of the ARMY a chance to see a different side of BTS beyond their versatile music and highly synchronized performances. On Wednesday, members of BTS finally said goodbye to the much-loved variety show with a promise to return again someday.

Unsurprisingly, the episode titled “2023 Special Episode - Mini Field Day Part 2”, featured the septet had its usual fun and playful atmosphere. Following their rule of “safety first, safety second, coolness third,” the members gathered for the first game of Ping Pong Weightlifting. The God of Destruction and leader of the group Kim Namjoon, A.K.A. RM, was up for the demonstration on how this seemingly easy yet one of the hardest challenges would look like. As members tried to lift the weight with 20 ping pong balls on either side, chaos, and laughter ensued. Ultimately, Kim Taehyung, better known as V, did not let any psychological warfare get to him and was crowned the winner of the challenge.

Advertisement

Yet, if ARMYs think that is the hardest game their “Mini Field Day” episodes featured, they were in for a surprise. Lo and behold, Slippery Soccer! The slimy chaos was the beginning of references to a lot of legendary football players including Kylian Mbappe and Son Heung Min. The BTS members were divided into two teams to begin the game. Team Blue jersey had Jung Hoseok (A.K.A. J-Hope), Park Jimin, Min Yoongi (A.K.A. Suga), and RM. While Team Red jersey had Kim Seokjin (A.K.A. Jin), Jeon Jungkook, and V.

The King of Entertainment Soccer, Jimin, gave several moments that could not help but make members of the ARMY cry tears of laughter while Jin showed off his “Soccer Pro” level skills. Needless to say, a game this slippery had RM causing a little bit (as usual) of destruction around him and fans even got to see some great goals and saves! Ultimately, both teams were tied for the game.

Advertisement

Then, it was time to say goodbye. But not before giving BTS members medals for their wins. J-Hope was surprised when Jin announced him at rank number three. Yet it did not come as a surprise, especially after he showed off his perfect volleyball skills in part 1 of the episode. Jungkook snagged the silver medal and unsurprisingly, V took first place after showing off his impeccable athletic skills for the entirety of the two episodes.

Advertisement

When it comes to Run BTS there is always a twist. Jin shared that there was going to be a hidden first place. Not for the games though. “It’s me who got 1st place on ‘M Countdown’ with ‘The Astronaut’,” he said, sharing the podium space with the younger members.

Advertisement

The Maknaes of the group were quick to shower their love on Jin and V even went on to place his gold medal around his Hyung’s neck as the oldest member gave a tiny acceptance speech. “It’s all thanks to ARMY that I am getting first place and I will have a fun time promoting and come back well in 2 years. I love you ARMY” he said, referencing his currently ongoing mandatory military service.

Advertisement

With the promise of “Run BTS will continue someday”, the BTS members drew the final curtain on the variety show. For now.

Read all the Latest Movies News here