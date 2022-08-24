Run BTS: Kim Taehyung Tries To Interview K-ARMYs But Adorably Fails, Here's What Happened

The second part of the special episode of Run BTS premiered on Tuesday and it featured a bunch of sweet moments. One of which included the task where the members were asked to land at various locations in Seoul based on the keywords given to them and guess if the rest of the members landed at the same spot. One of the words was ARMY. While RM was confident that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook would end up at the same spot as him, Kim Taehyung wasn’t fully sure.

While everyone was headed to Olympics Stadium, where one of the best BTS concerts took place, Taehyung thought otherwise. He thought that the group would be headed to the venue where BTS’ first concert took place.

Since he wasn’t sure, Kim Taehyung decided to take help from fans. Riding the car to the location, he decided to take a pit stop and asked a few K-ARMYs where they think he should head. However, the shy TaeTae that he is, he couldn’t bring himself to step out of the car and approach fans.

“Here I go, I’m going to interview someone," Taehyung announced. He then spotted a few students and couldn’t bring himself to approach them. “I can’t do it!" he declared. However, he wasn’t going to give up just yet. He practised his greets and decided to give it another shot. “Hello, are you an ARMY?" he practised, with the edit adding that he was practising for 10 minutes. He suddenly thought, “What if they say they aren’t?" He eventually gave up. “I don’t think I can do it."

One by one the members gathered at Olympics Stadium and they waited for Taehyung to eventually arrive.

Run BTS returned last week with a special ‘Telepathy’ episode. The tasks test how much each member knows each other.

