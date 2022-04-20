Runway 34: Amitabh Bachchan Teases New Soulful Song ‘The Fall’ Featuring Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is set to return to the silver screen with his much-anticipated flick Runway 34. The movie which boasts an ensemble star cast including Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan among others will be released in theatres on April 29. The makers of the film have been keeping the fans hooked by dropping intriguing glimpses from the movie. Piquing the curiosity of fans, on Wednesday, the makers released the teaser of an upcoming soulful song titled ‘The Fall.’

Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and released a short clip from the song.It sees Ajay who essays the role of a pilot in the film, looking dapper as he entered the hallway of an airport. The actor looks handsome as ever as he donned a black pantsuit and white shirt with a black tie. He looks ravishing as he donned a pair of black aviators while walking down the hall. The clip is accompanied by a sweet melody and a soulful voice in the backdrop. It sounds like the song is a soothing number.

Advertisement

Taking to the captions, Big B wrote, “#TheFall is about to drop in your playlist with a whole new different vibe.Song releasing tomorrow. Stay Tuned!"

Soon after the video was released online, scores of fans flooded the comments section with heart and fire emoticons as they praised the song.

Earlier, the makers had dropped a new poster from Runway 34. This new poster features Ajay Devgn as Captain Vikrant Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan as Narayan Vedant. The poster also has ‘When the saviour becomes the culprit’ written over it.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Runway 34 is reportedly based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. The film is directed and produced by Ajay Devgn. It is also co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini and Jay Kanujia. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, it also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Aakanksha Singh and Angira Dhar in key roles. Runway 34 also marks the Bollywood debut of YouTuber CarryMinati.

Advertisement

Earlier, Ajay Devgn talked about casting Big B and revealed that he would probably not have made the film if Amitabh Bachchan would not have agreed to his role. “In this film, for Mr Bachchan’s role, if he wouldn’t have agreed, I don’t even know if I would be able to cast (any other actor). I don’t think I would be making the film," Ajay said as cited by Hindustan Times.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.