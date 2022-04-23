Runway 34: CarryMinati Reveals Why Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan Starrer Is Perfect For His Bollywood Debut

Ajey Nagar, better known as CarryMinati, is one of the biggest and most famous YouTubers in India. He is known for his comedic skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel CarryMinati. Well, the digital sensation is now ready to make his Bollywood debut with Runway 34. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

Days ahead of the film’s release, CarryMinati talked about working with the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the YouTuber said that he agreed to be a part of this film because he got a chance to essay his “own character".

“I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (CarryMinati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day," he said.

“Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn are personalities I look up to and fondly admire," the YouTuber added.

CarryMinati, who is also known for his viral videos is also coming up with a gaming entertainment show ‘Playground’. For the show, the content creator has collaborated with YouTubers Triggered Insaan, Mortal, and Scout. Expressing his excitement about the same, CarryMinati said their vision is to garner a more mainstream appeal for gaming in India. “There’s nothing really available today that combines gaming and entertainment so well for the masses. This show aspires to do that in the long run. The playground has all the elements that make it engaging and powerful - from strategy to mind games to camaraderie to thrills to emotions and much more," he said. He claims that the gaming community is finally getting its own deserving platform.

Coming back to Runway 34, it is one of the biggest upcoming action thrillers from Bollywood. It will hit theatres on April 29. The film is directed by Ajay himself.

