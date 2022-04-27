Runway 34 Celeb Review: Kapil Sharma Calls Ajay Devgn's Film ‘Brilliant’, Jaccky Bhagnani Hails ‘Outstanding Performances’

Runway 34 is all set to release this Eid, i.e., on the 29th of April. The film has been directed by Ajay Devgn, and features him alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. A special screening of Runway 34 was held in Mumbai, and was attended by the people of the industry. Now, their verdict of the film is out.

Celebs have hailed Runway 34 as a fantastic film with brilliant performances. Taking to his social media, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma wrote, “Beautiful, brilliant, full of thrill, wonderful performance by all the actors, what a beautiful film #Runway34 is (clapping emojis) kudos to @ajaydevgn paji for the wonderful direction."

Rakul Preet Singh’s boyfriend, actor and producer Jaccky Bhagnani was also all praises for Runway 34. Saying that Raku makes him so ‘proud’, he wrote, “#Runway34 is technically one of the most superior films I have seen off late. It emotionally completely engages you. All direction by @ajaydevgn sir. Outstanding performances by all. @amitabhbachchan sir just lights up the screen, @rakulpreet you just made me sooo proud — All the best team and I am so sure the audiences will love the film."

Vatshal Seth also attended the premiere with wife Ishita Dutta. Posing with their ‘on-screen father’, he wrote, Watched Runway34…wow what a movie…an edge of seat thriller! @ajaydevgn as The director, The actor simply superb!!" The actor played Vatshal’s father in Tarzan: The Wonder Car and Ishita’s in Drishyam.

Genelia Deshmukh wrote, “#Runway34 - What a film, kept me at the edge of my seat throughout.. the plane landing sequence is just exceptional. I could feel the gravity fall to zero in my seat. @SrBachchan sir, screen presence and authority is unmatched."

Genelia hailed Rakul Preet’s performance. She also praised Ajay Devgn and tweeted, “Dear @rakulpreet. Just want to tell you, you were so so good in #runway34 and I wish you all the best in everything you do. All my love to you and your parents. The day belongs to the actor-director @ajaydevgn is there anything you can’t do. Thank you for this experience and thank you for landing the plane safely- #runway34_onapril29 go watch."

Dedicating a tweet to Ajay Devgn, Riteish said, “Saw #Runway34 last night - Heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @ajaydevgn - so proud of what this man is capable of. The plane landing sequence twisted my insides in all possible directions. This actor-director is the BOMB!"

He also wrote, “The cold look and the deep baritone sent shivers down my spine. @SrBachchan Sir you were awesome as Narayan Vedant. Definitely need a dictionary for the Hindi words. @Rakulpreet how good are u in the film. The vulnerability, Indecisiveness, fear I could feel it all. #Runway34"

Runway 34 will clash with Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tara Sutaria starrer at the box-office this Friday.

