Runway 34: Federation of Indian Pilots Refutes Claims That Ajay Devgn’s Film Is Based on True Events

The FIP's statement said that the profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of fliers.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: May 04, 2022, 10:22 IST

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 opened to mixed to positive reviews, however, the film did not sit well with the pilot community of the country. The film which starts Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh among others, is based on the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight that had a narrow escape after facing difficulties due to unclear visibility. However, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) refuted the claim that the film is based on true events.

As reported by India Tv, the FIP Secretary Captain CS Randhawa on Tuesday issued a statement, that read, “The profession of airline pilots has been unrealistically portrayed in the movie and may create apprehensions in the minds of fliers."

“While we all enjoy being entertained and appreciate the artistic licence of a movie director, a thrilling tale should not be perceived as a true depiction of the extraordinary professionalism among airline pilots who fly thousands of flights every day responsibly and safely without incident and fanfare," the statement continued.

Talking about the film’s claims of being based on true events, the federation said, “It is reiterated that the character in the movie does not accurately represent our profession and that the industry has a zero-tolerance policy towards deviant behaviour and substance abuse. Our pilots are committed to abide by the highest standards of professionalism to honour the trust reposed in us by our employers, the aviation regulator and the public at large."

The federation also added that there are eight thousand pilots in the country who embody the highest possible standards of accountability, training and professionalism. “The skills of every pilot are honed to a degree rarely seen in any industry. These standards are borne out every day, as pilots are entrusted with the lives of millions of passengers and expensive equipment around the world," the statement said.

first published: May 04, 2022, 10:22 IST